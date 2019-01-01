KPL Transfer: Maritzburg United in talks with Bandari for Abdalla
Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala has confirmed Hassan Abdalla could join Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Maritzburg United.
Mwalala stated Bandari and the South African side have been in talks concerning the expected winger's departure in the ongoing transfer window.
"I understand Bandari and Maritzburg United are in talks over Abdalla's move to South Africa. What remains are a few issues that the South African club have to complete before the player joins them," Mwalala told Goal.
"I am happy for him as he is a very disciplined player who has prioritised the club in every match we have played. I hope his hard work will help him succeed in South Africa."
The former Posta Rangers star has also enjoyed a Harambee Stars call-up and played in the 1-0 win for Stars against Malawi in 2018.
The right-winger scored six goals for the coastal side in the 2018/19 season. Should the move materialise, he will join Kenya international Brian Mandela at the Pietermaritzburg-based club.