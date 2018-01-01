KPL Transfer: Gor Mahia set to hand striker Dennis Oliech a one-year contract

This is after the club’s head coach Hassan Oktay petitioned the Kenyan champions to sign the former Harambee Stars captain

Gor Mahia is in the process of signing striker Dennis Oliech on a one-year contract.

This is after head coach Hassan Oktay recommended to the club to sign the former Harambee Stars captain just a day after he trained with the Kenyan champions as requested by the club before they could initiate transfer talks.

A source privy to the transfer has confirmed to Goal that the player will pen a one-year contract with an option of extending the same when it runs down. “Oliech will definitely sign for Gor Mahia. They will give him a one-year contract that can be renewed at the end of the season,” the source told Goal.com.

Speaking after the team lost 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks in a league match on Saturday, Oktay confirmed that he had recommended to the club to go for the signature of the striker. “I have recommended to those involved to sign Oliech. He is a very good striker and can help this team have a good season.

“He only needs to work on his match fitness and it is something that he can do the moment he starts training with us on a daily basis. I like his character, I like him as a player and he can also guide the young players.”

Oliech turned professional in 2003 playing for Al-Arabi in Qatar until late 2005. In 2004, he was offered a chance to change his citizenship from Kenyan to Qatari with a further Sh200 million on offer, but he turned down the deal.