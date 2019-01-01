KPL Transfer: Gor Mahia could not match Simba SC offer for Kahata – Rachier

K’Ogalo chairman Ambrose Rachier admits the club tried in vain to keep Kahata from joining Tanzanian giants Simba SC

chairman Ambrose Rachier has admitted his team could not match Simba SC’s transfer offer for Francis Kahata.

The international left K’Ogalo at the beginning of July for the Tanzanian champions who are targeting a better 2019/20 season.

Rachier has also revealed the club asked the player to stay, but the high finances dictated the transfer.

“Kahata's situation was like Meddie Kagere's; he had run out of contract with us and neither of the two parties had an obligation to extend it,” Rachier told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“However, we wanted him to stay and we had an offer for him. Simba SC took the advantage and gave him a better package which we could not match.”

“Like most players, Kahata chose to leave and we could not stop him because his contract with us had expired. He is a good player; we could have wanted him to stay but we could not offer him what Simba was offering.”

Jacques Tuyiosenge is another key player who left the Kenyan champions for Angolan side Petro Atletico while captain Harun Shakava is on his way out.