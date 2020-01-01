KPL top scorers 2019-20: Agwanda, Otieno and Ochieng lead the race
The race for the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title is becoming tighter and tighter every weekend with Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz giving Gor Mahia a run for their money.
K’Ogalo are currently sitting at the summit of the 17-team league table with 48 points, four less than second-placed Homeboyz while Tusker are third on 42 points.
The same scenario is also being witnessed in the race for the Golden Boot with Enock Agwanda of KCB and Tusker’s Timothy Otieno fighting for the gong, whose current leader John Makwatta, will not be eligible having ditched AFC Leopards for Zesco United in Zambia.
Below, Goal is compiling the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring KPL players this season.
KPL 2019-20 Top Scorers
The burly Agwanda has flourished under the guidance of Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno since he ditched Sony Sugar for the Bankers and is currently fighting it out with Otieno of Tusker and Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars.
The likes of Elvis Rupia of AFC Leopards and Peter Thiong’o of Kakamega Homeboyz will also feel they still have a chance, with 12 matches still left in the 2019-20 campaign.
*Up to date as of games played on February 24
|Pos
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1
|John Makwatta
|AFC Leopards (but moved to Zesco United)
|13
|2
|Enock Agwanda
|KCB
|12
|3
|Timothy Otieno
|Tusker
|11
|=4
|Enosh Ochieng
|Ulinzi Stars
|8
|=4
|Elvis Rupia
|AFC Leopards
|8
|=4
|Peter Thiong'o
|Kakamega Homeboyz
|8
|=5
|Oscar Wamalwa
|Ulinzi Stars
|7
|=5
|Benson Ochieng
|Western Stima
|7
|=5
|Francis Nambute
|Posta Rangers
|7
|=5
|Ellie Asieche
|Sofapaka
|7
|=5
|Collins Neto
|Zoo FC
|7
|=6
|Yema Mwana
|Bandari FC
|6
|=6
|Luke Namanda
|Tusker
|6
|=5
|Kenneth Muguna
|Gor Mahia
|6
|=5
|Collins Wakhungu
|Sofapaka
|6
|=5
|Allan Wanga
|Kakamega Homeboyz
|6
|=5
|Reagan Otieno
|KCB
|6
|=5
|David Simiyu
|Sofapaka
|6
|=6
|Samuel Onyango
|Gor Mahia
|5
|=6
|Christopher Masinza
|Kakamega Homeboyz
|5
|=6
|Brian Nyakan
|Sofapaka
|5
|=6
|James Kinyanjui
|Mathare United
|5
|=6
|Villa Oramchan
|Western Stima
|5
|=6
|Nicholas Kipkirui
|Gor Mahia
|5
|=6
|Peter Lwasa
|Kariobangi Sharks
|5
|=6
|Kevin Kimani
|Mathare United
|5
|=6
|Joseph Mbugi
|Posta Rangers
|5
Who finished top in 2018-19?
Last season, Allan Wanga of Homeboyz shared the golden boot with Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba and Ulinzi Stars’ scoring sensation Enosh Ochieng’.
The three players were tied at the top of the standings with 17 goals each.