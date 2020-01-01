KPL top scorers 2019-20: Agwanda, Otieno and Ochieng lead the race

Goal rounds up the leading scorers in Kenya's top division, with some of the best marksmen out in front already

The race for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title is becoming tighter and tighter every weekend with and Kakamega giving a run for their money.

K’Ogalo are currently sitting at the summit of the 17-team league table with 48 points, four less than second-placed Homeboyz while Tusker are third on 42 points.

The same scenario is also being witnessed in the race for the Golden Boot with Enock Agwanda of and Tusker’s Timothy Otieno fighting for the gong, whose current leader John Makwatta, will not be eligible having ditched AFC for Zesco United in Zambia.

Below, Goal is compiling the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring KPL players this season.

KPL 2019-20 Top Scorers

The burly Agwanda has flourished under the guidance of Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno since he ditched for the Bankers and is currently fighting it out with Otieno of Tusker and Ochieng of .

The likes of Elvis Rupia of AFC Leopards and Peter Thiong’o of Kakamega Homeboyz will also feel they still have a chance, with 12 matches still left in the 2019-20 campaign.

*Up to date as of games played on February 24

Pos Player Club Goals 1 John Makwatta AFC Leopards (but moved to Zesco United) 13 2 Enock Agwanda KCB 12 3 Timothy Otieno Tusker 11 =4 Enosh Ochieng Ulinzi Stars 8 =4 Elvis Rupia AFC Leopards 8 =4 Peter Thiong'o Kakamega Homeboyz 8 =5 Oscar Wamalwa Ulinzi Stars 7 =5 Benson Ochieng 7 =5 Francis Nambute Posta 7 =5 Ellie Asieche 7 =5 Collins Neto Zoo FC 7 =6 Yema Mwana FC 6 =6 Luke Namanda Tusker 6 =5 Kenneth Muguna Gor Mahia 6 =5 Collins Wakhungu Sofapaka 6 =5 Allan Wanga Kakamega Homeboyz 6 =5 Reagan Otieno KCB 6 =5 David Simiyu Sofapaka 6 =6 Samuel Onyango Gor Mahia 5 =6 Christopher Masinza Kakamega Homeboyz 5 =6 Brian Nyakan Sofapaka 5 =6 James Kinyanjui 5 =6 Villa Oramchan Western Stima 5 =6 Nicholas Kipkirui Gor Mahia 5 =6 Peter Lwasa 5 =6 Kevin Kimani Mathare United 5 =6 Joseph Mbugi 5

Who finished top in 2018-19?

Last season, Allan Wanga of Homeboyz shared the golden boot with Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba and Ulinzi Stars’ scoring sensation Enosh Ochieng’.

The three players were tied at the top of the standings with 17 goals each.