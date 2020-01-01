KPL took coronavirus break as Posta Rangers were picking up - Omollo

The tactician believes his charges were getting to their best in the top tier before games were suspended due to coronavirus

Posta coach Sammy Omollo believes the Kenyan Premier League ( ) suspension has come at a bad time for his side.

The top tier took a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic and if the situation is controlled, teams will be back on the pitch by April 3.



And while the 49-year-old acknowledges KPL is not in control of what is happening and is in support of the suspension, he believes it came at just the wrong time for his team.

"This [Covid-19] came at a bad time for us, we were getting to our best shape," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"We were picking up and the match could have been a good test for us to gauge our improvement especially at the back. I understand the situation is global and we have no control over it at the moment. KPL acted in the best of our safety but I believe a solution is imminent."

The former defender has also explained the impact this break will have on his charges.

"When we resume, we will have like a mini pre-season for players to catch-up and continue from where they left. Yes, they might be active from their places, but I do not think they will remain at the same top-level," Omollo concluded.

The Mailmen are currently placed 11th on the table with 30 points. They have managed to collect seven wins, nine draws and seven losses in the 23 matches played.