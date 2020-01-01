KPL to source trophy to award league champions this season locally – Oguda

The league CEO reveals to Goal they will buy a trophy in Kenya to award the league champions for the current campaign

Kenyan Premier League Limited have resorted to purchasing a trophy locally which will be presented to the champions of the current campaign.

The league managers are yet to secure a trophy to be presented to the winning team this campaign after kept the previous trophy for good after winning the league title three times in a row.

With title sponsors SportPesa pulling out support for the league, have struggled to secure another sponsor and league CEO Jack Oguda has told Goal they will get a trophy which fits their budget locally.

The trophy Gor Mahia kept for good was assembled in Europe on SportPesa's instructions but Oguda confirmed they will not follow the same route.

“We will buy a trophy from a shop in and present it to the winning team at the end of the season,” Oguda told Goal on Monday.

“We don’t have a sponsor yet; we have tried all over to secure a sponsor but nothing positive is coming our way.

"As a quick way to solve the situation, we have resorted to buying a trophy locally and maybe next season if we have a sponsor, we can order one from Europe.

“The trophy Gor Mahia kept for good was purchased by SportPesa who gave out the design they wanted and even before they had closed shop in Kenya, they had also ordered for a new trophy for this season.

“But now that we don’t have them (SportPesa), we must get a quick solution and that is why we have decided to go local for the time being.”

On how far they have gone to secure a new sponsor for the league, Oguda told Goal: “It is tough, we have really tried our best, we have talked to so many firms but none is coming on board yet.

“We have even asked the companies to sponsor the clubs if they cannot sponsor the league but they have refused. We will not stop sourcing for a sponsor, we are still looking around and we hope some good news will come our way soon.”

Gor Mahia are currently leading the 17-team league table on 45 points, while are second and Kakamega are third.