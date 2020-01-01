KPL to receive more good news soon – FKF president Mwendwa

The FA’s top official suggested they might announce another partner for the top-tier after securing a title sponsor

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has hinted another big deal for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) could be on the way.

Barely a week has passed after the FKF announced a record-breaking deal for the top-tier, and Mwendwa said there could be more good news for the competition which faced serious financial hiccups in the 2019/20 season.

“There is more news coming in the next few days, I think you are not ready to hear them. It is not a joke but I am not going to divulge more about what it is,” Mwendwa said during an interview with Radio Jambo.

Explaining how the new deal, which will see each club receive at least KSh8 million a season, will help stabilise the teams, the head of the local FA said they are now going to enforce the club licensing requirements.

“There was no way FKF was going to force clubs to have minimum set wages for players when they were suffering,” added Mwendwa.

“So, what we are going to do is to make sure the clubs get KSh20 million sponsorship with time then we can enforce such recommendations [the club licensing requirements].

“Implementing the club licensing has been tough because you cannot tell a team that has no sponsor to pay a player at least KSh20,000. That is not possible. Now with the money, we are going to bring, club licensing is going to become a serious thing.

“With the new sponsorship, we can now go on and ask that club look at the welfare of the players seriously.”

The FA’s chief also explained the steps they are planning to take in order to ensure matches will be streamed live to reach a wider audience from the coming season.

“We are now looking at the possibility of broadcasting all the KPL matches every weekend. We need them online, or through established apps and maybe two can be live on the television,” continued Mwendwa.

“One can subscribe and watch a game of his choice with just KSh200 or a monthly payment of KSh800.

“That is the vision we have and we have started working on them. If we get like 20,000 people a weekend who have paid KSh800 that is KSh16 million or thereabout in eight or nine months.

“You can see what we are talking about.”

Mwendwa also hinted a radio partner will soon be secured for the KPL as well as a television broadcaster.