KPL supporters can learn from Tanzanian fans - Shikalo

Harambee Stars and Yanga SC goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo has expressed his opinion on the difference between the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and the Tanzanian Premier League (TPL).

Shikalo, who joined the Mainland team after two stints at FC says Tanzanian fans show more passion compared to their counterparts in .

“Tanzanian fans love their clubs and football generally compared to what is the case here in Kenya,” Shikalo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I urge the Kenyan fans to always turn out and support their teams and players and this is the only way we can grow the game in the country and make it competitive.”

The former Muhoroni Youth and Posta custodian believes he built his career during his time at Bandari before making the move to . At Bandari, the custodian had to battle for starting berths with Michael Wanyika and Mustapha Oduor.

“Of course, I made my name in KPL and I am happy with the career level I had reached so far and much of this credit goes to my former club Bandari who actually gave me the podium to develop even more,” Shikalo continued.

“There was a lot of competition in Bandari for the two seasons I had been there and I thank the goalkeepers [Wanyika and Oduor] for pushing me during my time with them. It is for this team I was able to develop career-wise.”

Shikalo also spoke about his experiences at Yanga SC so far and their chances in the Caf where they face Township Rollers of Botswana in the second leg of the preliminary round on Saturday.

“We have a good team, a really good one and we stand a chance of progressing given the preparations we have had so far.

“I am trying to settle at Yanga SC because the environment there and here at KPL is different so I am adjusting and the speed with which teammates have helped me adapt is also plausible.”

Yanga SC and Township Rollers drew 1-1 in the first leg encounter in Tanzania.