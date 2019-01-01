KPL Super Cup: Kenneth Muguna confident Gor Mahia will floor Bandari

K’Ogalo captain remains confident they have what it takes to cruise past the Dockers in the season opener set for Machakos on Sunday

captain Kenneth Muguna is confident his team will defeat FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup on Sunday.



The two sides won the league and FKF respectively in the 2018/19 season, to set a date for this weekend's curtain-raiser.

Speaking ahead of the match, Muguna admits the Dockers will not be easy to beat but still maintains K’Ogalo has the edge over them.

“This is our second competitive game this season, and there is a prize to fight for,” Muguna told Goal on Thursday.

“As a captain, I would also love to secure my first trophy and it is a motivation for me as well.

“They [Bandari] defeated us in Mombasa last season in the league, and we beat them here in Nairobi, so this game will be more of a grudge match for both teams and an entertaining one as well.

“We have an advantage because it is being played in Nairobi, it is like a home game for us, but we have to show it on the pitch. It is anybody's game on paper, but I feel we have a slight advantage over them.”

Article continues below

The two sides are also using the match to gauge their preparedness ahead of their return leg matches in Caf competitions.

Bandari will be away in Sudan to play Shendi in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup, hoping to get a win or a scoring draw to advance following a barren draw at home in the first leg.



For Gor Mahia, a win of any kind is what they need to advance against Burundi side Aigle Noir following a barren draw in the first leg.