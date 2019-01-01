KPL Super Cup: Gor Mahia vs. Bandari - No prize money for the winner

The KPL confirms to Goal the winners of the curtain-raiser pitting K'Ogalo against the Dockers will walk home with only a trophy

Just like last season, the Kenyan Premier League ( ) have confirmed the winner of the Super Cup will receive a trophy but no prize money.

KPL champions will take on FKF winners FC in the traditional season curtain-raiser at Machakos Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the league kick-off on August 30.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has revealed to Goal there will be no prize money at stake for the second season running because of lack of funds.

“We don’t have a sponsor for the Super Cup and so the winner will have to be content with the trophy,” Oguda told Goal on Saturday.

“We don’t have a budget for the game and our coffers are nil, we don’t have money. We will only be able to give out the trophy like it was the case last season when beat Gor Mahia to win the season opener.”

Oguda has, however, assured they are in the market for a title sponsor and re-affirmed once again that the KPL will kick off as planned.

“We will make sure the league starts on August 30. We are working very hard to secure another sponsor after SportPesa pulled out,” Oguda continued.

“We are doing our best and I hope in the next two weeks, we will have some positive news. But also the league will start because clubs have their sponsors, they will rely on what they get from their sponsors to start the league.”

The match between Gor Mahia and Bandari will kick off at 16.15pm.