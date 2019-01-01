KPL Super Cup: Gor Mahia vs. Bandari FC match moves venue

The venue for the match pitting the KPL champions against the FKF Shield Cup winners has been changed

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) have moved the venue of the opening match of the season between and FC, set for Sunday.

According to KPL CEO Jack Oguda, the Kenyan Super Cup - pitting the KPL champions and FKF winners against each other - will now be played at Machakos Stadium and not Kasarani Stadium as earlier planned.

“We wanted the match to be played at Kasarani but the venue is already booked for another event,” Oguda told Goal in an interview on Monday.

“We have now settled for Machakos to stage the season opener and the match will kick off at 3pm on Sunday. We want to urge fans of both teams to come in large numbers to show support for their teams.

“It will be the first match to start us off the season and we hope we will have a good 2019/20 season.”

Asked on whether the KPL season will kick off on August 30 after the exit of main sponsors SportPesa, Oguda said: “We are yet to meet to discuss on the matter but I hope the league will kick off.

Article continues below

“We still have a few weeks and we are likely to meet soon to discuss the matter.”

SportPesa announced last Friday they had cancelled all sports sponsorships after a prolonged battle over taxes.

The betting firm is the official sponsor of the Kenyan Premier League and also sponsors Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and AFC .