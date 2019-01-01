KPL Super Cup: Gor Mahia have trained enough to beat Bandari FC – Steven Polack
Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack believes his side have done everything in training to be able to beat Bandari FC on Sunday.
The two sides will clash in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Super Cup at Machakos Stadium, with Gor Mahia seeking to reclaim the trophy they surrendered to Kariobangi Sharks after losing by a solitary goal last season.
“I am happy with what I have been seeing with my players since we returned from Burundi,” Polack told Goal.
“It was my first time to have a glimpse of every player in the squad since I took charge and I can happily say they are all ready to start the season. I have seen they have the hunger to fight for a win and they look like they want to win trophies again.
“I will not mind if they give me my first trophy, I am looking forward to lifting my first trophy with the squad. We want to be ready for the season and a win against Bandari will prove to everyone the team is ready to challenge for the titles again.
“We have also tried to work on our finishing, we want the strikers to score goals, and with the exit of Jacques Tuyisenge, we need someone who can score like him.”
The British coach began his tenure last week in a Caf Champions League match against Aigle Noir of Burundi, which ended in a barren draw away from home.
Bandari, meanwhile, are taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup and failed to win at home in the first leg after settling for a barren draw with Al Ahly Shendi from Sudan.