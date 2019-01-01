KPL Super Cup: Gor Mahia have trained enough to beat Bandari FC – Steven Polack

The K’Ogalo coach is impressed with his players as they prepare to face the Dockers in the season opener on Sunday

coach Steven Polack believes his side have done everything in training to be able to beat FC on Sunday.

The two sides will clash in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup at Machakos Stadium, with Gor Mahia seeking to reclaim the trophy they surrendered to after losing by a solitary goal last season.

“I am happy with what I have been seeing with my players since we returned from Burundi,” Polack told Goal.

“It was my first time to have a glimpse of every player in the squad since I took charge and I can happily say they are all ready to start the season. I have seen they have the hunger to fight for a win and they look like they want to win trophies again.

“I will not mind if they give me my first trophy, I am looking forward to lifting my first trophy with the squad. We want to be ready for the season and a win against Bandari will prove to everyone the team is ready to challenge for the titles again.

“We have also tried to work on our finishing, we want the strikers to score goals, and with the exit of Jacques Tuyisenge, we need someone who can score like him.”

The British coach began his tenure last week in a Caf match against Aigle Noir of Burundi, which ended in a barren draw away from home.

Bandari, meanwhile, are taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup and failed to win at home in the first leg after settling for a barren draw with Shendi from Sudan.