KPL Super Cup: Gor Mahia have no excuse against Bandari FC – Kenneth Muguna

The K’Ogalo skipper maintains they stand a good chance to beat the Dockers on Sunday

captain Kenneth Muguna admits FC are the more settled side ahead of their clash at the weekend.

The two teams will fight it out for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup on Sunday, ahead of the start of the domestic season on August 30.

The soft-spoken Muguna is, however, adamant there is no excuse for his team to not win on Sunday.

“Bandari have been together for quite some time, their bond is stronger and they know each other well,” Muguna told Goal.

“It is going to make this game even harder because they also want to start the domestic season better.

“However, it is not an excuse for us not winning, we are Gor Mahia and we aim at winning any competition we are taking part in.

"Yes, we have made several signings but it does not mean it changes our character, it has made us even stronger.”

This will be the first final for Muguna as K'Ogalo captain, having been appointed to take over from Harun Shakava, who ditched the club for Zambian outfit Nkana FC.

His first competitive game was away in Burundi against Aigle Noir in the Caf .