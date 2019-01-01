KPL Super Cup: Gor Mahia has the momentum to beat Bandari FC - Kahata

Former midfielder believes K’Ogalo have the best chance to beat the Dockers in the season opener

Former midfielder Francis Kahata is adamant the team must beat FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup on Sunday.

The two sides are set to play at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos from 4 pm (EAT), and Kahata believes there is no excuse for his former side not to win the match.

“For them [Gor Mahia], when you are in the finals there are no two ways, you have to win the trophy, it used to be our motto and nothing has changed,” Kahata, who left the club to sign for Simba SC of , told Goal on Sunday.

“Bandari are a good team for sure, and I am not underrating them at all, but they are playing Gor Mahia, and the latter team has the momentum to win it.

“Despite recent exits at the club, the fact remains Gor Mahia are champions and when you are playing for a champion you have to show the character.

“I wish them [Gor Mahia] all the best and at the same time ask the fans to turn out in large numbers to support the team.”

This will be the first domestic game for new coach Steven Polack since taking charge from Cypriot Hassan Oktay who resigned about two weeks ago.

Captain Kenneth Muguna will also be leading his team domestically for the first time since taking over from Harun Shakava who left the club for Zambian outfit Nkana FC.