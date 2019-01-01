KPL Super Cup: Bandari's strengthened and Gor Mahia's rebuilding - Mwalala

The Dockers will face K'Ogalo for the curtain-raiser of the league in Machakos on Sunday

head coach Bernard Mwalala is expecting a very tough match when they face in the Kenyan Premier League Super Cup on Sunday.

The clash pitting champions and the FKF will be at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as the league's curtain-raiser.

Mwalala has already signed goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana and Alex Luganji, midfielder Danson Chetambe and winger Cliff Kasuti with the coach praising the signings.

"We are very lucky to maintain 99 per cent of the squad and add very [high] quality players but Gor Mahia, despite the fact they are rebuilding the team, will always be a strong team. Games between us over the past two seasons have always been closely contested and I expect the same,” Mwalala told Nation Sports.

The former coach hopes his team will up their game from what he witnessed against Shendi in the Caf Confederation Cup at Kasarani on August 10.

“We were not at our best against Al Ahly Shendi and it caught me by surprise bearing in mind the preparations we had. The boys are aware of what winning a Cup final means to them as individuals and as a team as well. My hope is they will bring their 'A' game against Gor Mahia," Mwalala concluded.

Bandari beat Gor Mahia 2-1 in their first KPL tie of the 2018/19 season before losing 1-0 in the second match.

The Dockers went on to finish runners up while Gor Mahia won the league.