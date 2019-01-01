KPL Super Cup: Bandari will treat Gor Mahia like any other game – Wilson Oburu

The Dockers coach is confident his side will outwit K’Ogalo when they face off in the season opener at Machakos Stadium on Sunday

FC goalkeeping coach Wilson Oburu feels this weekend's game against is just like any other away match for the Dockers.

The two sides will play on Sunday to raise the curtain on the Kenyan Premier League ( ), with the winner walking away with the KPL Super Cup.

The former international custodian is confident the game will provide a great away environment for the Coastal-based side ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup return leg match against Shendi of Sudan.

“Nairobi is like away for us, and now that we are preparing for our second leg game in Sudan, this is a perfect game for us,” Oburu told Goal.

“It is going to be tough, and as usual we are expecting the stadium to be filled by the K'Ogalo supporters, it will prepare our players on what to expect in Sudan.

“We have prepared well for the game though and we are going to give our best to win it. This is an opportunity for us to win the trophy and we will come with that mentality, it is a chance for us to show what we are capable of doing."

defeated Gor Mahia by a solitary goal last year to win the trophy, with Sydney Lokale scoring the winner.

The KPL Super Cup pits the winner of the KPL against the FKF winner.