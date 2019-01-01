KPL: Sony Sugar dish out second walkover of the season

The Sugar Millers have handed out another walkover after they failed to show up for their match against the Brewers

The Sugar Millers also handed AFC a walkover two weeks ago after they failed to honour their home game at Awendo Green Stadium.

The Brewers arrived at Machakos Stadium for the match which was set to kick-off at 10 am but despite taking the pitch, Sony Sugar were nowhere to be seen.

Sony Sugar are among the five clubs who had signed a petition to the KPL asking to have the league halted until a new sponsor is brought on board. However, the request was thrown out by the KPL governing council meeting, who insisted the league will go on as scheduled but ordered the clubs to pay matchday officials.

“KPL Governing Council resolved the 2019-20 Season shall proceed as scheduled and clubs must abide by the rules governing Kenyan football,” the governing council resolved in a document signed by Jack Oguda, KPL's Chief Executive Officer and seen by Goal on Thursday.

The other teams who wanted the league stopped include Kakamega , Sugar, and Kisumu All-Stars.