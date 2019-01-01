KPL side KCB FC unveils partnership with Protege FC

The Bankers will now rely on the youth club to provide players for their senior team

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC have partnered with Protege FC in a deal that will see the latter become the Bankers' official youth team.

Football Federation (FKF) club licensing rules require top-flight clubs to invest in and have fully-functional youth structures, so the Bankers have acted promptly.

KCB Team Manager Bramwel Mbirira believes the partnership will benefit both parties.

"We are extremely excited to work with PFC who have already shown they have the personnel and skills set to develop players from such tender ages.

"Working with them ensures that while we concentrate on getting the best out of the senior team, there's a clear path for youngsters developed through our youth system to take the step up."

Article continues below

Protege have 36 young players and the foundation's Director Steve Othoro has expressed confidence the youngsters will greatly benefit from the program.

"The selected players will be integrated into the system and not only benefit from a program that takes their talents to the next level but also improves on their mental, physical and social strengths."

PFC have over the years proved to be a talent factory and currently have two players; Eric Kinuthia and Ronald Bebeto, called up for the Cecafa U20 Championship set for between September 21 and October 5.