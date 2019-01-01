KPL shifts venue for Western Stima v Bandari league match

The match was scheduled to take place at Moi Stadium in Kisumu but has been switched

Premier League Limited has announced the change of venue for the clash between and .

The change, according to the league managers, was necessitated by the unavailability of Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

A devolution conference for Senators is expected to be held at the stadium on Sunday, April 14, when the match was supposed to be played.

Instead, the match will take place at Kericho Green Stadium. Zoo, who have been using the stadium as their home ground, will be at to face the Sugar Millers for their away match.

Stima have picked up three points from the last matches owing to a 0-0 draw against , a 1-1 draw against and a previous 1-1 away draw to . Their last win dates back to February 17, when they beat 2-1 at home.

Bandari emerged winners in their FKF action against and will be eager to extend the fine run into week 23 of league match day.

They trail second-placed with two points having played one fewer game.

The last time the two sides met a 1-1 draw was the result registered.

Twelve goals have been scored in the previous six matches between, with the Coastal side's 3-1 win in 2015 arguably the most exciting.