KPL shifts venue for Western Stima v Bandari league match
Kenya Premier League Limited has announced the change of venue for the clash between Western Stima and Bandari.
The change, according to the league managers, was necessitated by the unavailability of Moi Stadium in Kisumu.
A devolution conference for Senators is expected to be held at the stadium on Sunday, April 14, when the match was supposed to be played.
Instead, the match will take place at Kericho Green Stadium. Zoo, who have been using the stadium as their home ground, will be at Chemelil to face the Sugar Millers for their away match.
Stima have picked up three points from the last matches owing to a 0-0 draw against Kariobangi Sharks, a 1-1 draw against Tusker and a previous 1-1 away draw to KCB. Their last win dates back to February 17, when they beat Mount Kenya United 2-1 at home.
Bandari emerged winners in their FKF Shield Cup action against Gor Mahia and will be eager to extend the fine run into week 23 of league match day.
They trail second-placed Sofapaka with two points having played one fewer game.
The last time the two sides met a 1-1 draw was the result registered.
Twelve goals have been scored in the previous six matches between, with the Coastal side's 3-1 win in 2015 arguably the most exciting.