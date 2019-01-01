KPL sets dates for the mid-season transfer window

Last season’s half term window saw a total of 149 players make moves within and outside the league

The Kenyan have set new dates for the mid-season transfer window.

The transfer window is set to open on March 11 and close on April 8.

The league body confirmed in a statement, “The mid-season transfer window will open on Monday, March 11 and close on Monday, April 8.”

A number of top KPL clubs will be seeking to sign new players to help strengthen their squads ahead of the remaining half of the season. AFC official Oscar Igaida confirmed to Goal they will be actively involved in the exercise.

“We are in the market as we need at least five new players, we need to sign two defenders two midfielders and also a striker and we will do this transfers as per the request from the technical bench.

“As you already know, the team is not performing well and the new coach has already given out the names he wants. We will do our best to get the players as we want to fight relegation.”

Ingwe are currently struggling at the bottom of the 18-team log and could be relegated to the lower league by the end of next season.