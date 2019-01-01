KPL set date to hear assault charge case against AFC Leopards official-Timothy Lilumbi

The case will come up for hearing on Friday, at the KPL Headquarters

AFC Leopards Organizing Secretary Timothy Lilumbi is set to appear before the Kenyan Premier League- Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) on Friday.

Lilumbi has been charged with assault on a match official in the Round six match between AFC Leopards and Nzoia Sugar FC.

“Following review of the Referee’s and Match Commissioner’s reports from the SPL 2018-19 it has been found an AFC Leopards official, Mr. Timothy Lilumbi, together with some members/supporters of AFC Leopards assaulted the match’s referee and the first assistant referee.

“Kenyan Premier League has zero tolerance on assault against match officials and as such has instituted disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Lilumbi and AFC Leopards," KPL said in a statement.

The case will come up for hearing on Friday, January 11, 2019, from 10:00 am at the KPL Headquarters.