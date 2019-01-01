​KPL Roundup: Bandari end Sony Sugar run as Posta Rangers register win

The mailmen came into the match desperate for a win, same as the hosts, who have not been doing well of late

Posta Rangers bounced back from their defeat to down Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal at Bukhungu, Kakamega on Sunday.

The mailmen came into the match desperate for a win, same as the hosts, who have not been doing well of late. The lone goal came in the 85th minute courtesy of Ken Mutembei.

Mt. Kenya United collected their second point in as many matches after fighting to a one all draw earlier on at the same venue. Moses Odhiambo's 7th minute strike seemed destined to hand the hosts’ maximum points, but a late Alex Imbusia goal ensured the two sides share the spoils.

At Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa, Sony Sugar's good run was dealt a blow when ten-man Bandari emerged 2-1 winners. With Nicholas Mejja out following two yellow cards, getting a win against the sugar millers seemed like an uphill task.

Article continues below

However, strikes by Dan Guya and Hassan Abdalla, who scored directly from the corner kick, reduced Enock Agwanda's strike to a mere consolation.

Western Stima collected maximum points against Chemelil Sugar after Dan Omengo's strike handed them maximum points.

Ulinzi Stars and Zoo Kericho ended 0-0.