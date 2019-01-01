KPL Round up: Western Stima switched off as Nzoia Sugar win derby

In another match, Kariobangi Sharks are winless in eight outings after settling to a one all draw against Posta Rangers

’s new coach Babu Salim started life at the club on sour note after falling 2-0 to visitors in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Saturday.

Striker Derrick Otanga was the hero for the Sugar Millers, after coming from the bench to score the goals in the 65th minute and 89th minutes respectively.

The results extended Powermen’s woes considering the fact that former coach Paul Ogai threw in the towel just last week. As a result, Western Stima are 14th on the log with 27 points, nine less than seventh placed Sony Sugar.

In another match played on the same day, new head coach Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor steered his side to a 2-1 win against Sugar.

The two goals by the away team were scored by Jackson Dwaga in the 50th and 74th minutes before the home team netted what turned to be a consolation in the stoppages.

and Kakamega registered a 1-1 draw in Machakos.