KPL Round-up: Sofapaka and Tusker claim first wins; Bandari remain unbeaten

The former KPL champions have had to wait until week three to register their maiden wins after sloppy starts to the season

FC and FC have registered their first wins in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season on Sunday.

Sofapaka managed a 4-0 win over Sugar at Narok County Stadium. They took an early lead in the 29th minute courtesy of Timonah Wanyonyi's effort before midfielder Elly Asieche's successful penalty conversion in the 61st minute.

Brian Nyakan was the hero of the day as he scored a brace, with the first goal coming in the 77tth minute before the second goal in the third minute of added time.

The result represents Sofapaka's first win after losing the opening game to Posta and playing out a goalless draw in matchday two against .

Chemelil Sugar lost their previous match to Zoo FC.

At Kericho Green Stadium, Tusker were forced to fight for a comeback and eventually won against Zoo with a 2-1 score.

Zoo went ahead in the 59th minute courtesy of an own goal by Rodgers Aloro. George Odhiambo thought he had equalised for the Brewers in the 64th minute but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Timothy Otieno did equalise for the visitors in the 79th minute before Luke Namanda scored the winning goal in the 90th minute. Namanda got his debut goal when he slotted home after Zoo goalkeeper Martin Elungat missed Eugene Ambulwa's back pass.

At Awendo Green Stadium, got a 1-0 win over with an 11th-minute goal by defender Nicholas Meja separating the two sides at the final whistle.

The win is Bandari's second of the season after they managed to beat Zoo in matchday two action, having drawn 0-0 with in the opener. Sony Sugar lost to in their opener before beating in the previous match.

Article continues below

Finally, at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega secured a 3-0 win over . Homeboyz boast with seven points after the win thanks to a draw against AFC and , respectively in the previous actions.

Kariobangi Sharks are without a win this season but have a point from their goalless draw against AFC Leopards on September 15.