KPL Round-Up: KCB sink Mathare United as Bandari survive to beat Mount Kenya United

The Bankers proved too good for the 'Slum Boys' while coach Benjamin Nyangweso suffered first defeat since making a return

avenged their 2-1 defeat suffered against earlier in the season after winning the reverse fixture by a solitary goal.

The Bankers came into the match full of confidence following their relatively good run in the FKF as well as the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The ‘Slum Boys’ have been struggling to hit their best form witnessed in the early stages of the season but Clinton Kisiavuki's 25th-minute strike was all the Frank Ouna led charges needed to claim maximum points at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Despite the efforts done by the 2008 league champions, KCB remained solid at the back. The result takes the Bankers to ninth position with 26 points from 20 matches and a realistic chance of finishing in the top five positions.

For Mathare United, they have now accumulated a total of 34 points in 23 matches, and are ten points behind leaders .

Meanwhile, FC came from behind to register a 3-2 win against visiting Mount United.

The former Nakumatt side scored the opener courtesy of Musa Ekai, whose fierce shot found its way past the goalkeeper and into the net in the 11th minute. However, Stephen Kenga leveled matters in the 40th minute to give the worrying fans hope.

That did not kill the visitor's hopes of getting the lead before the break. They were rewarded when Mukai managed to beat the defenders and once again hit the back of the net.

The Dockers went all attack in the second half and a few minutes after the restart, they thought they have leveled matters through William Wadri, but the visitors were saved by the assistant referee's offside flag.

That did not matter because moments later, Abdallah Hassan scored the leveler to send the home fans into a frenzy. With a few minutes to full time, Hassan was at it again, this time around managing to superbly beat the goalkeeper and hand his team maximum points.

This was Bandari's first win in six games; they had lost three times and drawn twice previously.

At the Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega needed a second-half strike by Moses Mudavadi to hand their first defeat under coach Benjamin Nyangweso.