KPL Round-Up: Kariobangi Sharks drown in Mombasa as Sofapaka win away

It was a second straight win for the Dockers at home, while Batoto ba Mungu returned to winning ways in Kericho

registered their second consecutive home win after seeing off 1-0, while floored Zoo FC 2-0 in Kericho in Kenyan Premier League ( ) action on Sunday.

Darius Msagha missed a clear chance in the 20th minute for Bandari following a quick break by the hosts after the Dockers was pinned in their area for the better part of the opening minutes.

Msagha, playing in Abdalla Hassan's position, shot wide and wasted the chance that could have changed the game in their favour.

Sharks had a great opportunity to score in the 37th minute when Eric Kapaito, after a few dribbles, opened up the Bandari defense but his shot was off target and the home side breathed a sigh of relief.

Sharks continued to attack with verve and were unlucky not to have found the back of the net considering how well they played in the first half.

Abdalla was introduced in the second half and was at the right place to open the score in the 70th minute. Following a good run from Mosha, Abdalla got the ball on the right flank, cut inside and easily beat Brian Bwire in the Sharks goal.

Abdalla also scored against Mount United off the bench in the last win for the Dockers.

Meanwhile, at Kericho Green Stadium, Umaru Kasumba intercepted a pass Geoffrey Gichana meant for Danson Chetambe and went on to score for Sofapaka in the 27th minute.

Gichana's pass was intercepted by Kasumba, who caught keeper Elungat off-guard to gift Sofapaka with their first goal. Zoo failed to equalise after they won a penalty in the 30th minute as Kapha Ondati shot straight in Ndikumana's hands.

Batoto Ba Mungu won a penalty of their own in the 57th minute and Kasumba took the spot kick to earn himself a second goal in the afternoon. Waruru was brought down as Zoo attempted to clear their area from the visitors' incessant attacks.

Bandari XI: Faroukh Shikhalo, Nkata Fred, Dan Otewa, Felly Mulumba, Michael Luvutsi, Shaban Kenga, Collins Agade, Mwama Yema, William Wadri and Darius Msagha.

Subs: Michael Wanyika, Moses Mudavadi, Mohamed Siraj, Hassan Abdallah, Benjamin Mosha nd Alex Orotomal.

Kariobangi Sharks: Brian Bwire, Michael Bodo, Tom Teka, Geoffrey Shiveka Boniface Onyango, Fidel Origa, Sven Yidah, Shaphan Oyugi, James Mazembe, Eric Kapaito and Duke Abuya.

Subs: John Oyemba, John Kuol, Henry Juma, George Abege, Finlay Osoro , Nixon Omondi and Vincent Wasambo.