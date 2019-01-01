KPL Round 23: Tusker to miss Justin Omary against Kariobangi Sharks

Omary's absence will be a huge blow for the Brewers, who are finding their footing in the league after a poor run of results

FC will have to do without the services of defender Justin Omary when they face in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Brewers won the reverse fixture at the Ruaraka grounds 3-1 but have struggled recently, managing just two wins from their last ten matches.

The absence of Omary, due to the accumulation of five yellow cards, will definitely be a blow to coach Robert Matano, who would have wished he had all his charges available for this vital game.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, the Nicholas Muyoti-led Kakamega will have to do without the services of Moses Chikati when they travel to face .

Chikati, like Omary, has accumulated a total of five yellow cards and is suspended for the clash.

Vihiga desperately need maximum points following their 2-0 loss against on Thursday, but will have to dig deep to down the visitors, who managed to get a point against AFC on Wednesday.