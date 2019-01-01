KPL Round 23: Tusker to miss Justin Omary against Kariobangi Sharks
Tusker FC will have to do without the services of defender Justin Omary when they face Kariobangi Sharks in their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match on Sunday.
The Brewers won the reverse fixture at the Ruaraka grounds 3-1 but have struggled recently, managing just two wins from their last ten matches.
The absence of Omary, due to the accumulation of five yellow cards, will definitely be a blow to coach Robert Matano, who would have wished he had all his charges available for this vital game.
Meanwhile, the Nicholas Muyoti-led Kakamega Homeboyz will have to do without the services of Moses Chikati when they travel to face Vihiga United.
Chikati, like Omary, has accumulated a total of five yellow cards and is suspended for the clash.
Vihiga desperately need maximum points following their 2-0 loss against Nzoia Sugar on Thursday, but will have to dig deep to down the visitors, who managed to get a point against AFC Leopards on Wednesday.