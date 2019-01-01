KPL results do not make sense - Wazito FC boss Badoer

The football administrator claims there a lot of questions to be asked regarding how teams are letting in goals especially in the second half

Wazito FC boss Ricardo Badoer has questioned the results posted by Kenyan Premier League ( ) teams.

Badoer was reacting after the conclusion of Matchday 12 action on Sunday where Sugar lost 4-1 to at Muhoroni Stadium, Zoo FC were beaten with the same margin by at Moi Stadium while downed Wazito 1-0 in Machakos.

Badoer wrote on his Twitter handle expressing his displeasure with those results saying, should there be outside influence, adverse effects may bring down football in the country.

“The results and goals in KPL are a bit strange and do not make sense. I am sure others see it as well. If nothing is done football will die in ,” Badoer said.

“I am saying for people to look at the results from the start of the season. Teams let in a very strange number of goals, especially in the second half,” he added.

This is not the first time Badoer is expressing his displeasure with how football is run in the country. A week ago, he threatened to register Wazito in the Tanzanian league citing numerous issues within the bodies which are tasked with the duties of running the game.

“This is not good at all [the problems facing the KPL] and it makes Kenya look bad. We need new league structures. I have some ideas, if not I guess Wazito can play in the Tanzanian league just like plays in the English Premier League,” read his Tweet then.

After a second consecutive loss to Tusker, Wazito will be hosted by on December 15 at Kenyatta Stadium.