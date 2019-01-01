KPL reserves Posta Rangers match as the day to coronate Gor Mahia

K'Ogalo will be crowned champions for the third season in a row if they beat Vihiga United in a league match at Machakos

If they receive the required points, will receive the Kenyan Premier League ( ) trophy after their league match against Posta on Saturday.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed to Goal that the league body could coronate Gor Mahia against the Mailmen.

“We will hand the trophy to Gor Mahia on Saturday if they beat on Wednesday. We met with the league sponsors and agreed to coronate the team on Saturday but all this will depend on whether they will get the points they require against Vihiga,” Oguda told Goal.

Gor Mahia, who sits at the summit with 69 points, eight more than second-placed , could lift a record 18th KPL title.

Oguda also reiterated the fact that Gor Mahia could keep the KPL trophy.

“That is what the rules state and that is what we will do. They have been amazing in the last two seasons and if they retain the title again, then we have no option but allow them to keep it,” Oguda continued.

“The sponsor will have to get another trophy for the new season and there is no shortcut about that.”

After the fixture, Gor Mahia will conclude the season with a match against .