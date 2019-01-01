KPL reschedules KCB v Gor Mahia league match

The KCB-Gor Mahia, previously scheduled to be played on March 24, has been brought forward to January 27 and will be live

Kenyan Premier League have confirmed that the KCB v Gor Mahia match will now be played on January 27 (Sunday).

The match was earlier planned for March 24 but according to a statement obtained by Goal, it will now be played on Sunday and will be live on TV from Machakos Stadium.

The other match that will be live is between Sofapaka against Zoo Kericho.

Gor Mahia are returning from Tanzania where they were bundled out of the Super Cup after losing on penalties to Mbao FC.