KPL refused to reschedule Posta Rangers match against Gor Mahia - Omollo

The former defender is disappointed by the league administrators for refusing to reschedule their top-tier game against the defending champions

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is unhappy with his team playing this Sunday in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Mailmen are scheduled to play the defending champions on December 29 as other teams take a break. The tactician feels the league administrators could have pushed the match to a later date.

"Playing on Sunday is not ideal but we have no option since KPL refused to reschedule the game," Omollo told Goal on Monday.

"It means we will not have time to rest like other teams and my players will not break. It is not what we wanted but again, we have no option. The match against Gor Mahia is going to be tough but we have to prepare well to ensure we get something from the game."

Omollo insists his charges have to play as a unit to ensure they stand a chance of getting a good result.

"Playing as a unit is vital for us to limit [Gor Mahia] from dominating us, it's about teamwork, not individual brilliance."

While K'Ogalo are top of the table with 28 points, Rangers are ninth with 18 and will target at least a point against the defending champions.