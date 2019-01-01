KPL promotion race tightens as leaders Wazito FC fall to Nairobi Stima

Wazito remain at the top with 75 points, a point more than Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima respectively

Wazito FC lost their chance to confirm promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) with a game to spare following a 5-3 defeat against Nairobi Stima on Saturday.

The Fred Ambani led side needed maximum points to seal their place in the top tier and goals from Derrick Onyango and Wilson Anekeya had given the moneybags a 2-1 advantage in the first half while the Powermen scored their goal courtesy of Patrick Asiku.

Whatever Stima coach Yasin Mafuta told his charges at half time worked magic as Asiku, Denis Oalo, Curtis Wekesa and Shila Mandela scored a goal each to help the team to a 5-3 win. Wazito got their second-half goal through Onyango.

In another game, 10-man Kisumu All-Stars edged out Fortune Sacco 3-2 to maintain their push for top-flight promotion.

Alvin Ochieng opened the scoring for the Kisumu-based side in the 44th minute through Alvin Ochieng before John Oroko ensured the team got maximum points with his brace in the 57th and 89th minutes.

Sacco's consolation came in the 80th minute from a penalty that was converted by Sean Opwora.

Full results for Saturday; Wazito 3-5 Nairobi Stima, Shabana 0-0 Administration Police, Green Commandos 3-0 Bidco United, Kangemi Allstars 1-2 Nairobi City Stars, Fortune Sacco 1-3 Kisumu All-Stars, Kibera Black Stars 0-0 Talanta, Thika United 1-2 Eldoret Youth, Police 0-2 Coast Stima and Modern Coast 1-2 Ushuru.