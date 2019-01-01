KPL promotion race goes to the wire as Wazito and Kisumu All-Stars win

Wazito are leading the chase with 78 points, a point more than second placed Kisumu All-Stars and Nairobi Stima

National Super League (NSL) leaders Wazito FC are three points away from being crowned the second-tier champions.

The Fred Ambani led side defeated FC Talanta 4-1 to maintain their place on top of the table. Amos Asembeka opened the scoring for the visitors in the 25th minute with a well-placed strike before Collins Neto doubled the advantage in the 35th minute.

Ghanaian import Paul Acquah made it 3-0 a few seconds to the break before Wilson Anekeya sealed the win with the 63rd-minute penalty. Talanta's consolation came late into the game courtesy of Job Tinyo.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Kisumu All-Stars maintained the chase with a deserved 4-2 win against Green Commandos. The Francis Oduor led side scored the goals through Erick Otieno (a brace), Dismas Amunga and Ian Mutanda. The visitors scored their consolations courtesy of Alex Ochando and Richard Onyango.

In another match staged at Gusii Stadium, Nairobi Stima defeated troubled Shabana 3-0.

Full results from Wednesday; Ushuru 1-0 Kangemi All-Stars (Ruaraka Grounds), FC Talanta 1-4 Wazito (Camp Toyoyo), Modern Coast 4-2 Police (Serani Sports Ground), Coast Stima 2-0 Fortune Sacco (Mbaraki Sports Club), Joseph’s Youth 2-1 Kibera Black Stars (Afraha Stadium), Kisumu All-Stars 4-2 Green Commandos (Moi Stadium), Nairobi City Stars 2-0 Migori Youth (Hope Center), Bidco United 2-1 Thika United (Thika Stadium), Nairobi Stima 3-0 Shabana (Karuturi Grounds) and Eldoret Youth 1-1 Administration Police (Eldoret Show Grounds).