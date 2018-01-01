Live Scores
KPL postpones Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers match to January

The match between K'Ogalo against Posta Rangers will now be played on January 9 (Wednesday), kick-off 4pm

Kenyan Premier League have moved a match involving Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

According to the official KPL website, the match against Posta Rangers will now be played on January 9 (Wednesday), kick-off 4pm. The league body however, did not give reasons to push the match.

“POSTPONEMENT | @OfficialGMFC vs Posta Rangers The Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers match has been postponed to Wednesday, January 09, 2019. The match will be played at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu, kick off 4:00 pm.”

Gor Mahia are just coming back from Nigeria where they lost to Lobi Stars in the Caf Champions League.

