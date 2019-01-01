KPL postpones Chemelil Sugar vs Gor Mahia tie

The league's managing body is yet to confirm the new date for the match which was expected to be played on Thursday

The Premier League ( ) has postponed the match pitting Sugar against to another date.

The league organisers have not confirmed the new date for the matchday two fixture as the development comes just hours after the match venue had been shifted.

The showdown was initially scheduled to be played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu before Chemelil Sugar requested it to be played at Kericho Green Stadium.

But it has now emerged the tie will be played on another date altogether.

“The Chemelil Sugar FC vs Gor Mahia FC match which was scheduled to be played tomorrow [Thursday] in Kericho has been postponed. A new date for the match will be communicated in due course,” KPL confirmed on their Facebook page.

The match had earlier been rescheduled to allow Gor Mahia honour their away Caf match against Algerian side USM Alger on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions lost the match with a 4-1 scoreline.

The Sugar Millers have not beaten the Green Army since 2011 and the last time they managed to pick up a point from the KPL champions is a 2-2 draw in April 2018.

Chemelil lost their opening match to Zoo FC while Gor Mahia secured a 5-2 win over .