KPL orders Sony Sugar and AFC Leopards to replay aborted match

The tie was called off after Ingwe protested at the facilities provided by the home team at Awendo Green Stadium

The abandoned Kenyan Premier League ( ) match between and AFC will be replayed, the KPL has confirmed.

The initial game was played on April 14 but was rained off with about half an hour to go. It was rescheduled for the following day but the visitors refused to play after the host team provided an ill-equipped ambulance.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda says the league match has to be played again because, under the circumstances, neither of the two teams can be punished.

“There are no laws stating the action to be taken on such a scenario and that is why we cannot award either of the teams three points,” Oguda told Goal in an interview.

Article continues below

“What we have done is set a replay date which is on May 12 at the same venue, Awendo Green Stadium.”

AFC Leopards are currently in a good form and have managed to stay clear of the relegation zone after accumulating a total of 34 points, enough for 10th place on the KPL table.

The Sugar Millers have, at times, proved to be a tough nut to crack at home and are currently placed seventh on the table with 38 points.