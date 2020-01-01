KPL opposition emanates from FKF stand on contract renewal - Mwendwa

The federation chief says the league managers position was expected as they know they were not going to get a further mandate of running the top-tier

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has explained why the Kenyan Premier League contract has always opposed each of their decisions.

's contract of running the top-tier is expected to end in almost two months’ time and the FKF chief states they are going to take charge of the competition henceforth something that, he says, has been the source of conflicts.

There has been a rivalry between the two bodies emanating especially from their views on who is mandated to run and make decisions concerning the Premier League.

The recent case came last week when FKF went on to end the league, as the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus rages, inviting a hard stance from the part of KPL who maintain it was too early to do so.

“KPL contract is ending and naturally, you expect opposition from them. In July, they will be handing over the league management to FKF,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

“We are not going to renew their contract. I have said before and I repeat it again, KPL contract is not going to be renewed.

“We will sit down with the clubs and come up with a new way of managing the league. We will have one direction and it will be good working like that.

“Football is a members' club and I am their leader now.”

“We have our own proposals of how the KPL will be run going forward and we would like not to see it run like it has been the case before.”

As the FKF and KPL push and pull continues, Mwendwa said the majority of the federations in the world would soon follow their suit in cancelling their leagues given Fifa's health advisory that is in place.

“ have decided to resume their league maybe next weekend and other leagues have been cancelled like in and ,” explained Mwendwa.

“In the next two weeks, I can assure you most leagues are going to be cancelled because of Fifa's health advisory which pointed August as the reasonable time to resume action.

“Every country has its own situation and realistically we looked at the possibility of playing our leagues and we came to one indisputable conclusion; It is not possible to play them before August.

“For that reason, we advised Caf that we cannot resume our own matches before August and therefore we cannot meet the timelines which they will put in place.”

Chairmen from AFC , Kakamega and have already opposed FKF's move to end the league and pronounce as champions.