KPL: Only the governing council can declare fate of league

The league managers now say they will only make a stand on the current campaign after the governing council meets

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) has called for patience as they plan to meet and decide the fate of the 2019-20 season.

The Kenyan league, which was halted in March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, is yet to get a clear solution with KPL still challenging the decision by Football Federation (FKF) to end the same and crown champions.

KPL has even moved to court in a joint suit with Sugar to challenge the decision by FKF and while they had promised to give a clear direction on the fate of the top-flight after the expiry of the 21-day curfew on May 16, the Kenyan government extended the same to June 6, complicating matters.

It is a situation which has forced Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack to challenge KPL to make their stand on the top-flight known once and for all.

“We have to be quite honest, do you think the league will resume? KPL said let’s wait to hear what the president says in regards to the curfew and I have not heard about their decision now after the president extended the curfew for the next three weeks,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“Are they going to say again, let’s wait and see what the President will say after June 6? You can’t keep saying that; they cannot keep saying let’s wait for the President to hear what he says, they should make a decision now, if we play we play and if we don’t then we don’t and I will be comfortable with whatever they say.”

KPL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jack Oguda has now told Goal only the governing council meeting can make a decision on the league and this can be done when they schedule a meeting to discuss the same.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the 17 clubs in the league and this can only be done through a governing council meeting,” Oguda told Goal on Tuesday.

“I talked to the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] on Monday and he told me they will convene a meeting soon, so until the governing council meets, then we have to be patient and wait.

“For now we have to wait and also wait for the ruling of the case which is in court.”

By the time the league was suspended indefinitely, Gor Mahia were topping the 17-team table with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega , who had a game in hand while were third.