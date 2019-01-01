KPL: Nzoia Sugar will forfeit points if they fail to honour AFC Leopards tie

The KPL warns the Sugar Millers that they will hand a walkover to Ingwe if they skip the league match at Bukhungu Stadium

The Kenyan Premier League Limited have warned that they will lose points if they skip their match against AFC .

The match is scheduled for Wednesday at Bukhungu Stadium but according to Nzoia Sugar, they want the match played at Mumias Complex Stadium.

Initially, Nzoia Sugar were to host Ingwe at Mumias Sports Complex on May 1 but the shifted the venue to Kakamega.

The KPL changed the venue because of the expected live coverage at Bukhungu Stadium which will also stage another match pitting Kakamega and .

On Tuesday, Nzoia Sugar chairman Yappets Mokua explained to Goal that they will not honour the match at Bukhungu.

“ Premier League has not been fair to us; they have behaved like a dictatorial governor as they cannot insist that the match should be played at Bukhungu just because the match is expected to go live.

“I have no problem with the live coverage but we are the host team so we are supposed to pick the match venue,” Mokua told Goal.

Article continues below

However, KPL CEO Jack Oguda has insisted that Mumias Complex is banned from hosting matches and that was the reason they shifted the match to Bukhungu.

“It is well known that Mumias is banned from hosting KPL matches. Nzoia Sugar v AFC Leopards is set for Bukhungu and if Nzoia fails to show up, then Ingwe will be awarded a walkover,” Oguda told Goal on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards and Nzoia Sugar drew 1-1 in their first match this season.