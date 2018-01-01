Live Scores
KPL

KPL now moves Tusker matches to Ruaraka Ground after lifting the ban

Last updated
Comments()
Tusker.
Ruaraka Ground, the home of Tusker FC, was among venues banned from hosting KPL matches at the start of the season

Kenya Premier League have confirmed that they have lifted the ban imposed on Ruaraka Ground.

Ruaraka Ground, the home of Tusker FC, was among the venues banned from hosting KPL matches at the start of the season. However, the league body has confirmed that the pitch is now good to host matches after getting the clearance from the Stadia Safety and Security Committee.

“Following the clearance of Ruaraka to host league matches, kindly be advised that Tusker has moved all its home matches to Ruaraka. Kick-off times are tentatively at 3:00pm.”

Editors' Picks

Tusker will now host Vihiga United at the venue on January 2 (Wednesday).

Next article:
AFC Leopards coach Marko Vasiljevic urges the team to improve at the back
Next article:
Gor Mahia deny claims of match-fixing after losing to Lobi Stars in Nigeria
Next article:
Ronaldo-less Madrid a warning to life after Messi for Barcelona - Cruyff
Next article:
The death of the African full-back?
Next article:
Arthur: I'm praying Neymar comes to Barcelona
Close