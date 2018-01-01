KPL now moves Tusker matches to Ruaraka Ground after lifting the ban

Kenya Premier League have confirmed that they have lifted the ban imposed on Ruaraka Ground.

Ruaraka Ground, the home of Tusker FC, was among the venues banned from hosting KPL matches at the start of the season. However, the league body has confirmed that the pitch is now good to host matches after getting the clearance from the Stadia Safety and Security Committee.

“Following the clearance of Ruaraka to host league matches, kindly be advised that Tusker has moved all its home matches to Ruaraka. Kick-off times are tentatively at 3:00pm.”

Tusker will now host Vihiga United at the venue on January 2 (Wednesday).