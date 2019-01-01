KPL needs more people like Wazito FC's boss Badoer to grow - Ambani

The coach says the fortunes of the league will only change for good if more people who love football will invest in the game

Kenyan Premier League ( ) needs people like Ricardo Badoer, Wazito FC head coach Fred Ambani has stated.

Badoer took over Wazito when they were facing financial challenges which saw them drop to the National Super League for the 2018/19 season.

His arrival saw the Nairobi club return to the KPL with massive investment in players which has seen them regarded as one of the big clubs in the top-flight going forward.

“Ricardo [Badoer] has helped us because he took the team when they were not good financially and I would encourage more people like him to come up and help change our league,” Ambani told the club's website.

The former Nakumatt head coach also delved into the debate on whether the league should be suspended.

“The league is struggling and a lot of teams are feeling the heat. Club managers are struggling to pay their players and I know it’s tough but I would encourage them to push harder because suspending the league will paint a bad picture of us," he explained.

Meanwhile, Striker Waithira also spoke about their upcoming match during the pre-match presser.

“We are very much prepared for this game and despite the last results, the players are in a jovial mood. The players have reacted well to instructions from the coaches all through the training sessions,” Waithira said.

“It is now upon the players to put into practice what we have trained on.”