KPL must move in and work under one roof with FKF – Mwendwa

The Federation boss maintains they will make sure they streamline the structures of KPL after elections set for March

Football Federation (FKF) has insisted radical changes will be made to Kenyan Premier League Limited ( ) by the end of April.

The Federation has in the past few months stressed the importance of taking back football management from KPL when the two bodies' five-year contracts come to an end in March.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has told members during a Special General Meeting (SGM) held at Safari Park Hotel on Tuesday the decision to do away with KPL still stands and they will have the same implemented by the end of April.

“We met as football stakeholders and agreed to make a few changes to KPL, we have forwarded the same to them and are waiting for their response,” Mwendwa told the delegates.

“One of the main points is KPL must relocate offices and come work with us at the Goal Project, we have a free office which we don’t pay and so we must all work under one roof.

“Secondly, we must have KPL officials elected and not appointed and we want this to be done every four years so we always don’t have a chairman or committee members overstaying their mandate.

“I want to admit we have always faced problems with [KPL] but for the last two years we have worked together very well, all we want now is to make sure we streamline how KPL works, and also end the tussles that always engulf between the two bodies which end up spoiling the game.”

Mwendwa has also reiterated once they reach a good working relationship with KPL, then they will get a sponsor for the league.

“We are talking to many sponsors out here and soon we will have a sponsor for the top-flight,” Mwendwa continued.

However, Mwendwa has asked KPL clubs to also source for extra sponsorship saying whatever they give them from main sponsors is very little to help run a club.

“What we give the clubs when we have a sponsor is not enough so they also need to work their way to get extra sponsors, that is the only way we can have the clubs sustaining themselves in the top league.”

Mwendwa has confirmed he will contest to defend his seat during the federation’s upcoming elections before March.