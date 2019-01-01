KPL moves to postpone Ulinzi Stars v Gor Mahia league match

The top league match was planned for Saturday; the same day national teams will be taking part in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers

The Kenyan Premier League Limited has postponed the match between and that was scheduled for Saturday.

K’Ogalo had written to the requesting for the same as five of their players - Joash Onyango, Philemon Otieno, Francis Kahata ( ), Francis Mustafa (Burundi) and Jacques Tuyisenge (Rwanda) - are currently with their national teams for the Afcon Qualifiers.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed to Goal that the match has been shelved.

“Their (Gor Mahia) request has been accepted, it is within the law. The match has been shelved and we will have another date for it. We have also asked Gor Mahia to come for a meeting so that we set dates for the four matches at hand now.”

This comes a few hours after Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay fumed at the league managers for scheduling a game for his team during the Fifa break.

Article continues below

“Who is in charge of KPL? Why should they force Gor Mahia to play against Ulinzi Stars when we have five players on duty with their national teams?

“It is an international break and league matches are not supposed to be played. I just don’t understand.”

K'Ogalo is currently sitting joint second with at the 18-team table.