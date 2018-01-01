KPL lifts suspension on Chemelil Sugar ground ahead of Vihiga United showdown

Chemelil Sugar can finally breathe a sigh of relief ahead of the weekend clash against Vihiga United.

This is after the Kenyan Premier League Limited lifted a ban on their home ground the Chemelil Sports Complex that was among the five stadia including Camp Toyoyo, Ruaraka, Thika Sub County as well as Mumias Sports Complex that were banned by the league runners from hosting matches.

But the ban has since been lifted after Chemelil complied with the rules set by the KPL Safety and Security Committee. “This is to confirm that following a re-inspection of the Chemelil Sports Complex by the SSSC on Thursday, December 13, 2018, the ground, upon fulfilling conditions set by the Committee for its upgrade, has had its ban lifted,” revealed a statement obtained by Goal.

This comes as a reprieve for Chemelil Sugar, who would have been forced to look for an alternative ground. Tusker and Nzoia Sugar are yet to comply with the rules, leaving them with no option but to find alternative venues for their respective home games.