KPL is boring because there are very few fans - Mulumba

The Congolese defender left Bandari to join FC Platinum after five years with the coastal side

Former defender Felly Mulumba has claimed the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is a boring competition.

Mulumba, who joined of Zimbabwe on Thursday, claimed KPL is not an entertaining league due to lack of fans. The towering defender also played for Posta and during his nine-year stint in .

He spent five of those years at Bandari.

“What makes KPL more boring is that fans are very few and as you know football is all about the fans and without them football will lack the right taste,” Mulumba told BBC Swahili Service.

“In Kenya, fans will only fill the stadium when and AFC are playing each other. The other teams have no fans at all.

“When the other teams play it looks like a training session and that is not encouraging at all.”

Although the 29-year old star admitted they were getting monthly salaries at Bandari, he said the exit of the title sponsor SportPesa was a huge blow to the other teams.

He added he is afraid the level of KPL will go down fast if no sponsor comes on board as soon as possible.

“KPL is very competitive and there is no team you can say is big or small as all are competitive for sure but since SportPesa left, the majority of the players have not been paid and it is very tough to play without pay,” said the Congolese star.

“The players were never happy about it at all.

“I was okay at Bandari because we were being paid but then having SportPesa was good because we were getting extra allowances.

“If they will not return and sponsor the league again or FKF fails to secure a sponsor then KPL's level of competitiveness will fall drastically.”

Mulumba added he still harbours the dream of playing for a Premier League team one day before he retires.

“I am already with Platinum in the hotel preparing for the new season next month. They have won the league in the last three years and my aim still remains to play in especially in the Premier League,” he concluded.

Mulumba won the FKF and KPL Super Cup with the Dockers in 2019.



