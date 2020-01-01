KPL is boring because Gor Mahia dominate every season – Muyoti

The former Harambee Stars midfielder says now is a good time for clubs in the top flight to dethrone K’Ogalo

Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti has stated it is time for clubs to end ’s dominance in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

K‘Ogalo have won three consecutive titles and are currently at the summit of the 17-team league table with 45 points from 20 matches, are second on 41, same as Homeboyz.

With 12 matches remaining in the season, Gor Mahia have already taken the pole position and it is something Muyoti feels should not happen again as it waters down the competitiveness of the league.

“[Homeboyz's] target remains winning the league and we really believe it can happen,” Muyoti told reporters after receiving the award for the best coach of January.

“All the teams in the top four or five have a chance and it’s only going to depend on who has the best run in. But I’d love to break Gor Mahia’s dominance and give the top division some excitement.

“The league is not interesting at all when one team wins every season."

It was the first time for Muyoti to clinch the monthly accolade, a month that saw his side ascend to the summit and stayed there for 13 days before dropping down.

The former Harambee Stars midfielder subdued Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack for the January gong in a unanimous vote cast by Sports Journalists Association of .

Muyoti registered impeccable results in January, winning four out of four while plundering nine goals in the process. First off was relegation-bound Kisumu All-Stars who let in four goals at the hands of ruthless Homeboyz.

Muyoti followed that up with a 1-0 victory over Zoo, and then crowned their season so far by trouncing Gor Mahia 2-1.

A routine 2-1 victory over sent Homeboyz cruising to the top and completed an excellent month.

The crowning adds impetus to his quest for more glory with Homeboyz.