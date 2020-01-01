KPL has 12 matches remaining & Gor Mahia are firmly in title race’ – Polack

The British coach assures K’Ogalo fans they will still win the league title despite a recent poor run of results in the top flight

coach Steven Polack has dispelled fears that they are losing track in their quest to defend the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

The Kenyan champions have not enjoyed a good run in recent weeks, losing 3-1 to before dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Westen Stima.

To make matters worse, defender Joash Onyango was sent off in the draw and will miss the next three matches as a result.

The recent run has seen K’Ogalo maintain the top spot with 45 points from 20 matches, while are breathing down their necks in the second spot with 41 points and Kakamega are third, also on 41.

In recent years, has not witnessed a closely fought league as is the case now, with Gor Mahia winning the title with as many as six matches to spare.

K’Ogalo fans have already sensed the fear that without improved performances, Tusker under coach Robert Matano will likely snatch the title and deny the champions a chance to win a fourth consecutive crown.

However, the British coach was not concerned when asked by Goal whether they are still in the title race and if he feels pressure heading into the latter stages of the season.

“No…no and I say no, you don’t win a league because you have won one match,” Polack told Goal.

“We have 12 matches to play and the league is a marathon so don’t be deceived, no one is a clear favourite yet.

“We have to play and see how it goes, it is true we have not been posting good results in recent weeks but that does not mean we are out of the title race.

“I have seen a situation when league become too competitive and I like it that way, I want my players to focus and win their matches, we are not bothered with whatever is happening at the log, we need to win our matches and wait and see where we will be at the end of the season.”

Gor Mahia will now shift their focus to the FKF where they are scheduled to take on Division One side Naivas FC on Sunday.

Polack says his side will not underrate the lower league side, suggesting he will field a strong squad for the fixture.

“We want to win every trophy on offer this season,” Polack continued.

“It was my target since I signed for Gor Mahia and I will, therefore, take the Cup game with a lot of seriousness, we want to win it and we will do our best.”

On the league front, Gor Mahia will next face Zoo FC on February 23.