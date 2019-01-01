KPL: Gor Mahia were very poor against Zoo Kericho – Polack

The Briton coach reveals to Goal his side struggled to break down the visiting side despite managing to snatch a late win

coach Steven Polack has admitted his side was troubled by during a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions were forced to wait until the last 10 minutes of the game to get the winning goal courtesy of Boniface Omondi which also pushed them top of the 18-team KPL table.

And speaking to Goal after the match, the Briton coach said he was impressed with how the Kericho-based side, who are now lying 15th on the table with three points, restricted Gor Mahia from playing their game.

“I think they have troubled a lot of teams not only [Gor Mahia] because they have been there [in the league before] and they work as a team. Their work ethic is very high,” Polack told Goal at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

“Congratulations to them [Zoo], they were terrific, they worked as a team and yes they gave us trouble but we were also not at our level best today [Sunday].

“We looked very poor if you ask me, especially in the first half because we could not string complete passes and Zoo took advantage of the same to frustrate us. I had to explain to my players what to do to open up the game in the second half and it somehow worked and helped us to get a goal.”

Asked on the overall performance of his side, Polack said: “My defence played very well because they managed to close them down and also soaked the pressure well.

“The result was good but the performance was not at the level which I know we can play because we were forced to struggle in all aspects to break them down and get the win.”

Article continues below

On the upcoming international break, Polack said: “The last game we played [against ], we displayed some good football, and this wasn’t at the same level as we have been playing before.

"But because we have a new coach and a lot of new players in the squad we will definitely have some ups and downs and so I welcome the international break because we will work on many things to improve ahead of our next match.”

With the KPL taking a break to pave way for the international break, Gor Mahia will next face on October 20.