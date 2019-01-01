KPL: Gor Mahia to keep the trophy for good if they are crowned champions this season

K’Ogalo are in need of six points from their remaining five matches to win a record 18th Kenyan Premier League title

will keep the Kenyan Premier League ( ) trophy for good if they seal the title this season.

K’Ogalo are on the verge of winning a third consecutive title, a record 18th, after they beat closest challengers 2-0 in Kisumu on Sunday.

The win enabled Gor Mahia to consolidate their lead at the summit of the 18-team KPL table with 66 points, 10 more than second-placed Sofapaka.

With five matches remaining in the season, K’Ogalo will be crowned champions if they win twice more.

“Yes, of course, they will keep the trophy for good if they are confirmed,” Kenyan Premier League Limited CEO Jack Oguda told Goal in an interview on Tuesday.

“Those are the rules and we have no choice, they deserve that because they will have lifted the crown for the third season in a row.”

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has maintained that they are still focused to win their next two matches before they can start celebrating.

“We are almost there, we are very close to the title, very close but we must win our next two matches to be very sure. What I am very sure is that the next two wins will bring the trophy back home,” Oktay told Goal on Monday.

A win for Gor Mahia against on Wednesday will push them closer and they could be confirmed as 2018/19 champions if they beat AFC during the derby on Sunday.