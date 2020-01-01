KPL giving Gor Mahia 'unfair advantage' in league race - Igaida

The former Ingwe official is unhappy with the fact K'Ogalo have matches in hand despite having no international assignments

Former AFC secretary-general Oscar Igaida has urged the Kenyan Premier League ( ) management to ensure have played an equal number of matches to avoid having an unfair advantage over other teams.

The defending champions have played two matches fewer than most teams in the top tier and are third on the table with 35 points.

The former Ingwe administrator is unhappy with the situation and has urged KPL to act immediately to avoid giving the 18-time champions an advantage.

"[Gor Mahia] are not taking part in the continental matches anymore and there is no reason why they should not play their games in hand," Igaida told Goal on Friday.

"Having matches in hand is an unfair advantage to them because they already are aware of what to do to get favourable results. I urge the league administrators to ensure every team has played an equal number of games for the competition to be stiffer and on an even ground."

Meanwhile, Igaida is also optimistic Ingwe will soon find a sponsor which will help them solve the financial issues.

"I believe it is just a matter of time before [Leopards] get a sponsor; the players are doing well on the pitch. The fans should continue supporting the team in all ways possible, it is the only thing needed to ensure the players feel loved and appreciated, and it will make them perform," he concluded.

Ingwe are currently seventh on the KPL table with 28 points after 17 matches.